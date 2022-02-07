Asset Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Asset Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,091 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 1.9% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Asset Management Group Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $9,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $98.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.89. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.66 and a 12-month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

