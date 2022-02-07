Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 1,654 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $13,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $764,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $261.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.79. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $240.46 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

