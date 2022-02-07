Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 480 ($6.45) price objective on the stock.

ATYM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.06) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.52) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.05) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 493 ($6.63).

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

LON ATYM opened at GBX 425 ($5.71) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 413.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 367.10. The stock has a market cap of £594.39 million and a P/E ratio of 6.11. Atalaya Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 265 ($3.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 435.46 ($5.85). The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68.

In related news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.46), for a total transaction of £24,360 ($32,750.74).

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.