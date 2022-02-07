Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.65

Shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.65 and last traded at C$7.65, with a volume of 817 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.64.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.30. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$159.09 million for the quarter.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.