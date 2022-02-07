Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.65

Shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.65 and last traded at C$7.65, with a volume of 817 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.64.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.30. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68.

Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$159.09 million for the quarter.

About Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

