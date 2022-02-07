Atalaya Mining’s (ATYM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 480 ($6.45) target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATYM. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.06) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, November 18th. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.05) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.52) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 493 ($6.63).
ATYM stock opened at GBX 425 ($5.71) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £594.39 million and a P/E ratio of 6.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. Atalaya Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 265 ($3.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 435.46 ($5.85). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 413.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 367.10.
About Atalaya Mining
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.
