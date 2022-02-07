Atalaya Mining’s (ATYM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 480 ($6.45) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATYM. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.06) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, November 18th. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.05) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.52) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 493 ($6.63).

ATYM stock opened at GBX 425 ($5.71) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £594.39 million and a P/E ratio of 6.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. Atalaya Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 265 ($3.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 435.46 ($5.85). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 413.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 367.10.

In other news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.46), for a total value of £24,360 ($32,750.74).

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

