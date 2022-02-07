Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $696.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to report sales of $696.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $692.50 million to $700.60 million. Atlassian reported sales of $568.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 17.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,036,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,080,000 after purchasing an additional 463,657 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,237,075,000 after purchasing an additional 53,744 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at about $1,496,980,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,906,000 after purchasing an additional 169,452 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $323.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,313. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

