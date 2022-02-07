ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) PT Raised to C$66.00 at National Bankshares

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$64.20.

Shares of ATA opened at C$48.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12-month low of C$25.37 and a 12-month high of C$53.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$49.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 38.93.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.71, for a total transaction of C$328,084.68.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

