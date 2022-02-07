Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,741

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,735 ($23.33) to GBX 1,741 ($23.41) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:ATG opened at GBX 989 ($13.30) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,303.78. The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -29.43. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24. Auction Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 734.63 ($9.88) and a one year high of GBX 1,680.44 ($22.59).

Auction Technology Group Company Profile

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform in the United Kingdom, the United States, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company operates through Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, and Content segments. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, mining and utilities, oil and gas, firearms, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic, metal, wood, chemical, food and beverage, and other manufacturing industries; and technology and electronics, homeware, and furniture products.

