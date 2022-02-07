Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,741

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,735 ($23.33) to GBX 1,741 ($23.41) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of LON:ATG opened at GBX 989 ($13.30) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,303.78. The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -29.43. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24. Auction Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 734.63 ($9.88) and a one year high of GBX 1,680.44 ($22.59).
Auction Technology Group Company Profile
