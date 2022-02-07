AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioCodes Ltd. is a vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Sidoti upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ AUDC traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $27.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,246. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $874.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in AudioCodes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,094,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,008,000 after buying an additional 11,707 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 47,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 28,236 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

