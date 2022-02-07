AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.41). AudioEye reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 51.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of AudioEye stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. AudioEye has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $44.37.

In other AudioEye news, insider David Moradi purchased 17,520 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $132,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 28,858 shares of company stock valued at $221,482 over the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AudioEye by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 24.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AudioEye (AEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.