AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $17.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will announce earnings of $17.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $18.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.74. AutoZone posted earnings per share of $14.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $107.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $103.63 to $111.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $118.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $111.87 to $126.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,022.61.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 313.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,034,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1,646.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,018.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,989.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,797.32. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,139.18 and a 12-month high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

