AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2022

Analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.10). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 105.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

AVEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 109,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,391. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $126.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.77. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $18.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $645,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,447,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 75,149 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

Earnings History and Estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

