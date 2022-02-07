Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Avery Dennison worth $30,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 42.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 43.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 32.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $189.31 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $168.47 and a one year high of $229.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.83 and a 200-day moving average of $213.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVY. Raymond James cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.45.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

