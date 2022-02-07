Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVNW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

AVNW stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.76 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.92. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.65.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 37.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $184,505.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Gray bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $29,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,822,000 after acquiring an additional 285,712 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,861,000 after acquiring an additional 175,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 176,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 162,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 72,257 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

