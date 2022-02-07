Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient (NYSE:AVNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avient Corporation provides specialized and sustainable material solutions. Avient Corporation, formerly known as PolyOne Corporation, is based in CLEVELAND. “

Get Avient alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.86.

Shares of AVNT opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.01. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of Avient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,233,000 after buying an additional 44,413 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Avient by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,091,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,575,000 after purchasing an additional 377,401 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avient by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Avient by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 30,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avient (AVNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.