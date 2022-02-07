Avnet (AVT) and The Competition Critical Analysis

Avnet (NASDAQ: AVT) is one of 24 public companies in the “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Avnet to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Avnet alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Avnet and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avnet 0 2 1 1 2.75 Avnet Competitors 74 323 445 19 2.48

Avnet currently has a consensus target price of $49.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.44%. As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 16.13%. Given Avnet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Avnet is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.7% of Avnet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Avnet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avnet and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avnet $19.53 billion $193.11 million 8.87 Avnet Competitors $3.73 billion $157.29 million 4.11

Avnet has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Avnet is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Avnet and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avnet 2.11% 11.28% 5.12% Avnet Competitors -200.77% -90.84% -3.01%

Dividends

Avnet pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Avnet pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 26.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Avnet has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Avnet is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Avnet has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avnet’s competitors have a beta of 1.63, indicating that their average stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avnet beats its competitors on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc. engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources. The company was founded by Charles Avnet in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.