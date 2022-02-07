Axa S.A. Acquires 100,083 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Axa S.A. grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059,446 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,083 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.07% of NIKE worth $153,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,301,618 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $201,087,000 after acquiring an additional 45,576 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 97,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 21,453 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,287 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,187 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,131,085. The company has a market cap of $230.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.42 and its 200-day moving average is $161.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

