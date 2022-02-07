Axa S.A. Boosts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,696 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.18% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $119,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 118.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,085,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,738,000 after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,384,716. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $617.00 to $585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $729.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $7.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $615.00. 3,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $626.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $621.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

