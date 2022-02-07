Axa S.A. Has $190.72 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,747,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965,369 shares during the quarter. Teradyne makes up approximately 0.5% of Axa S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Axa S.A. owned approximately 1.07% of Teradyne worth $190,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 16.3% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 10.0% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.58.

NASDAQ TER traded up $1.38 on Monday, hitting $115.39. 2,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,563. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.43 and a 200-day moving average of $134.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.21%.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

