Axa S.A. Raises Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.34% of MSCI worth $169,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter worth $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.67.

MSCI stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $553.62. The company had a trading volume of 972 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,658. The firm has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $574.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $610.88. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $400.01 and a 1 year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 220.58% and a net margin of 35.53%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

