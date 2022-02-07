B. Riley Boosts MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target to $47.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MCFT. Truist Financial dropped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.40.

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $511.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.49. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 9.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,533,000 after purchasing an additional 144,731 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 7.0% during the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,128,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 64.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 312,360 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after buying an additional 20,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after buying an additional 24,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

