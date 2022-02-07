B. Riley Raises Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target to $21.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $38,367.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,518 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $75,179.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,799 shares of company stock worth $361,439. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 104,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,966,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,049,000 after purchasing an additional 35,395 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $535,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

