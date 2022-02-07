B. Riley Trims Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Target Price to $105.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MCHP. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.28.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology stock opened at $73.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 54.71%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $3,829,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,488,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,630,397,000 after purchasing an additional 386,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.