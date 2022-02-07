Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Purchased by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 67.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,752 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

NYSE:BKR opened at $26.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.86 and a beta of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $331,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $582,277.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,189 shares of company stock worth $3,602,350. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

