Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 7,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 94,637 shares.The stock last traded at $19.46 and had previously closed at $19.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.30.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.3307 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

