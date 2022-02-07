Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $51.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bank of America's shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth-quarter 2021 results reflect the impacts of rising loan demand, robust investment banking (IB) performance and lower rates. Opening new financial centers, enhancing digital capabilities and initiatives to manage expenses, along with a strong balance sheet and liquidity position, rise in loan demand and solid IB pipeline, will aid revenues. The company will keep enhancing shareholder value through impressive capital deployment activities. However, the low-interest-rate environment is expected to keep hurting the company's margins and net interest income in the near term. Normalization of the trading business is likely to hamper fee income growth to some extent.”

BAC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of BAC opened at $48.28 on Monday. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $32.32 and a 1 year high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.03. The firm has a market cap of $395.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,146 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,960,563,000 after acquiring an additional 634,955 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,409,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

