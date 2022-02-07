Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMO shares. Desjardins increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,592,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,941,000 after purchasing an additional 136,276 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 195,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,057,000 after purchasing an additional 134,100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,627,000. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BMO traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $116.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,749. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $75.89 and a one year high of $120.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.44%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

