Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.07.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

NYSE BK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,686. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.36. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $41.40 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,163,418,000 after buying an additional 251,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,021,932,000 after buying an additional 957,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,807,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,240,000 after buying an additional 193,129 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,077,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,018,000 after purchasing an additional 898,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,066,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,470,000 after purchasing an additional 117,237 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.