Barclays Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €34.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.58) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.10 ($31.57) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.32 ($37.44).

EVK opened at €28.96 ($32.54) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.29. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($37.04).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

