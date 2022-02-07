Barclays Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$42.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a C$35.00 target price (down previously from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, January 31st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.50.

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$42.36 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$21.86 and a one year high of C$44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.24. The stock has a market cap of C$22.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.83.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

