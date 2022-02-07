Barclays Lowers Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $55.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price cut by Barclays from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.70.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace stock opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.85. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 174.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 28,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $2,000,729.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.