Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,830 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.44% of Assembly Biosciences worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASMB. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.35.

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $1.71 on Monday. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

