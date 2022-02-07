Barclays PLC Buys 5,551 Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 3.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 24.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

CRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cortexyme has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTX opened at $5.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.56. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $121.98.

Cortexyme Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.