Barclays PLC Has $685,000 Position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORMP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $229,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,516.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after buying an additional 1,190,970 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $213,000. 20.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $11.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.77. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $31.54.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 908.55% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORMP. Aegis upped their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.