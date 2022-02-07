Barclays PLC Has $730,000 Holdings in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 64.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,629 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,243 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Fossil Group worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fossil Group by 647.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,442 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after buying an additional 799,940 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fossil Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,122,623 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after buying an additional 322,771 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fossil Group by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 468,750 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 228,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,659,692 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $52,261,000 after purchasing an additional 132,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 242,800 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 106,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $11.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.73. Fossil Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $586.64 million, a P/E ratio of 375.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.84. Fossil Group had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $491.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Fossil Group news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $66,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

