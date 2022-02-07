Barclays PLC Invests $693,000 in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FINS. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 40.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 28.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 254,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 21,255 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 124.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,567,000 after purchasing an additional 634,947 shares during the period.

Shares of FINS stock opened at $16.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.53. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $18.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

