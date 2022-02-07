Barclays PLC Purchases 623 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,751 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of QCR worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in QCR by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in QCR by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 32,193 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in QCR by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,998,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in QCR in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QCR by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,442,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $56.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $885.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.93. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $62.34.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. QCR had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

