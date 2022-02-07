Barclays Raises Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Price Target to $29.00

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 27.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATI. TheStreet upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

ATI stock opened at $22.71 on Monday. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 28.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

