Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Prs Reit (LON:PRSR)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 98 ($1.32) price target on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.55) price target on shares of Prs Reit in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.
Shares of LON:PRSR opened at GBX 103 ($1.38) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £565.73 million and a PE ratio of 19.81. Prs Reit has a 1-year low of GBX 84.20 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 112 ($1.51). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 105.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53.
Prs Reit Company Profile
The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.
