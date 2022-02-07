Barclays Reiterates “€23.00” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €23.00 ($25.84) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($23.60) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 12th. DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($25.28) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($27.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($29.21) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.21 ($26.08).

Shares of FRA DTE traded down €0.28 ($0.32) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €17.03 ($19.13). The stock had a trading volume of 12,439,379 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is €16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.96. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.29) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($20.37).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

