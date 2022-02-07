BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.83 Per Share

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of BCE in a research note issued on Friday, February 4th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the year.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins increased their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $53.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.26. BCE has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $53.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in BCE during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 113.39%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.