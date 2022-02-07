Benchmark Raises Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $100.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price upped by Benchmark from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATVI. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.71.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.74. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after buying an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 121,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after buying an additional 48,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $975,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.