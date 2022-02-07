Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to report sales of $69.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.29 million to $70.72 million. Benefitfocus posted sales of $76.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year sales of $257.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $257.29 million to $258.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $256.12 million, with estimates ranging from $253.71 million to $259.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Benefitfocus.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

BNFT stock remained flat at $$10.24 during trading on Friday. 82,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,401. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $342.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 161.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and has a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as, dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.