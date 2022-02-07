Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €53.00 Price Target

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a €53.00 ($59.55) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €56.00 ($62.92) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($65.17) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €48.67 ($54.69).

DUE traded down €0.90 ($1.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €36.96 ($41.53). 105,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,708. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €31.06 ($34.90) and a 1-year high of €44.08 ($49.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is €39.50.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

