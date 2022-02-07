Beyond Finance (BYN) One Day Volume Hits $1.29 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00051571 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.78 or 0.07157046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00054860 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,052.15 or 1.00030304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00052842 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006592 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

