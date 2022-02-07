BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIGC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush raised shares of BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $482,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 14,900 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $898,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,152 shares of company stock worth $3,489,933 over the last three months. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 20.5% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,124,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 18.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,713,000 after acquiring an additional 718,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 26.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,656,000 after purchasing an additional 711,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,610,000 after purchasing an additional 541,793 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,721,000 after purchasing an additional 630,240 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIGC opened at $30.68 on Monday. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

