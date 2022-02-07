Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Lowered to $200.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an inline rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.25.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $231.67 on Friday. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.75 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.73.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $227,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.45, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,115 shares of company stock valued at $125,801,643 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316,969 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,210 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,921,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,879,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 2,827.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after acquiring an additional 793,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

