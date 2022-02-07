BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) Rating Increased to Buy at SEB Equities

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) was upgraded by equities researchers at SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
BioGaia AB (publ) stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. BioGaia AB has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $32.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.32.
BioGaia AB (publ) Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioGaia AB (publ) (BIOGY)
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
Receive News & Ratings for BioGaia AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioGaia AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.