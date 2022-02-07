Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $185.00 at Wedbush

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $290.81.

BIIB stock opened at $221.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.11. Biogen has a 52 week low of $212.56 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Biogen by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Biogen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Biogen by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Biogen by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,285,000 after purchasing an additional 63,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

