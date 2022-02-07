Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Trading Down 4.5%

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) shares fell 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15. 4,781 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 587,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Several research firms have commented on BRDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bird Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bird Global in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bird Global Inc will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bird Global stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 128,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

About Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

